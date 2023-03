New Suit - Contract

Pryor Cashman filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court alleging breach of a $1.1 million agreement to sell 70 original works of art over a two-year period. The suit, brought on behalf of Sheung Wan Gallery, accuses painter Michael Kagan of providing only 20 works despite having received full payment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02519, Sheung Wan Gallery Limited v. Kagan.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 24, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Sheung Wan Gallery Limited

Plaintiffs

Pryor Cashman

defendants

Michael Kagan

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract