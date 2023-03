New Suit - Consumer Class Action

LG Electronics U.S.A. was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Eastern District Court over its sale of gas stoves. The complaint, filed by Dovel & Luner, attests that the products generate toxic pollutants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00429, Sherzai v. LG Electronics USA, Inc.

Technology

March 08, 2023, 8:42 PM