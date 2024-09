Who Got The Work

Laura B. Renstrom and Matt Borello of Holland & Knight have entered appearances for Title Max in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed July 31 in Florida Middle District Court by Marcus & Zelman on behalf of a plaintiff who asserts that her motor vehicle was illegally repossessed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:24-cv-01407, Shervington v. Title Max, Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 16, 2024, 7:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Charmaine Shervington

Plaintiffs

Marcus & Zelman LLC

Defendants

Par, Inc.

All Florida Recovery of Central Florida, Inc.

Loss Prevention Services, LLC

Title Max, Inc.

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

Holland & Knight

Nature of Claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws