Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Pepperidge Farm, the maker of Goldfish crackers and Milano cookies, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Sessions & Kimball on behalf of Pepperidge distributor Tony Sherman, who contends that Pepperidge failed to adequately compensate him in accordance with a consignment contract after it terminated him and sold his distribution company Fun Stuff Foods Inc. The case is 8:22-cv-01781, Sherman v. Pepperidge Farm Incorporated.