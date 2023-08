Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Payne & Fears on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against grocery chain Albertsons to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Alon LLP and the ILG Legal Office, accuses Albertsons of multiple labor law violations including the failure to provide rest breaks and the failure to reimburse employees for business expenses. The case is 2:23-cv-06377, Sherman et al v. Albertsons LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 04, 2023, 7:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Sherman

Michael Raziano

Peter Ruiz

Richard Ancheta

defendants

Albertsons LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination