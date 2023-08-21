Sheriff Accused of Groping TVs Judge Hatchett Pleads Guilty,...

News From Law.com

Nearly a year after attorneys banded together to demand the suspension of a Georgia sheriff accused of sexually assaulting a well known judge, Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody has resigned. Coody pleaded guilty to a sexual battery charge in Cobb County State Court. In accord with Coody's plea agreement, Judge Carl Bowers sentenced the ex-sheriff to 12 months' probation, 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine. Coody must also complete a psychosexual evaluation and an alcohol and drug course.

Georgia

August 21, 2023, 2:54 PM

