New Suit - Employment Class Action

Delivery Drivers Inc. was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Haffner Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as delivery drivers for Walmart who contend that they were not provided with off-duty meal breaks, rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02135, Sheri Shelton v. Delivery Drivers, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 24, 2022, 5:56 AM