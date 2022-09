New Suit

Amica Mutual Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to a disputed property damage claim, was brought by Hailey | Hart PLLC on behalf of David Barch and Daverille Sher. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02470, Sher et al v. Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 7:56 AM