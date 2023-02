New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed a lawsuit against Aqueduct Plumbing and Heating of Putnam Inc. Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of a Jewish employee who contends he was subject to religious discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-01465, Sheps v. Aqueduct Plumbing and Heating of Putnam Inc.

New York

February 22, 2023, 7:54 PM