Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against PepsiCo and Dollar Tree to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Law Offices of Ronald I. Kaplan and attorney David A. Citrin on behalf of a shopper who claims she received an electric shock when reaching into a PepsiCo refrigerator at a Dollar Tree store in Atlanta. The case is 1:23-cv-02026, Shepperd v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 06, 2023, 12:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Norma J. Shepperd

Plaintiffs

Plichta & Associates

Law Offices Of Ronald I. Kaplan, Md, LLC

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc

Pepsico, Inc

defendant counsels

Goodman Mcguffey LLP

Goodman Mcguffey, Llp -Atl

Hawkins Parnell & Young

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims