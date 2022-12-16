Removed To Federal Court

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Lawyers for Justice on behalf of hourly paid non-exempt employees who contend that they were not afforded meal and/or rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Ghirardelli is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 3:22-cv-08912, Sheppard v. Ghirardelli Chocolate Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 6:39 AM