Lorie Soares Lazarus and Peter Ballance, two real estate partners at dissolving law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, have landed at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton. They join Sheppard Mullin's real estate, energy, land use and environmental practice. Soares Lazarus is based out of Silicon Valley, while Ballance is in Century City, California.

December 05, 2023, 4:36 PM

