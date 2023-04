News From Law.com International

Sheppard Mullin expanded its South Korean operations with the hire of corporate lawyer Wonsun Jung as a partner from White & Case in Seoul. Jung's move comes less than two weeks after another White & Case partner in Seoul, Sarah Park, left for K&L Gates Straits Law, the Singapore office of K&L Gates.

