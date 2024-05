News From Law.com

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton has hired Mayer Brown partner Tom Panoff as a partner in Chicago in the business trial practice group, as the firm continues to expand in its Chicago office.Panoff, who joined Sheppard Mullin on Monday, was a leader of Mayer Brown's antitrust financial services and insurance industry team and a co-leader of the banking and financial litigation group.

May 21, 2024, 10:48 AM

