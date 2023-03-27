Sheppard Mullin Adds 5-Lawyer Jones Day Real Estate Team in ...

News From Law.com

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton hired a five-lawyer real estate team from Jones Day in Dallas, as the firm continues to grow its large real estate practice.The group includes new Sheppard Mullin partners Michelle Brown, Andrew Bengtson, Ian Lange and Shane Trawick and special counsel Jeffrey Ramsey, who each joined the real estate, energy, land use and environmental practice group. The lawyers made the move over the last week or so, Brown said.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 27, 2023, 4:07 PM

nature of claim: /