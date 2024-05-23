Suzanne B. Merrick of Thomas, Thomas & Hafer and Paul D. Krepps of Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin have entered appearances for Baldwin Borough in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed April 8 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Colianni & Leonard and Todd J. Hollis Law on behalf of the Estate of Christopher Shepherd. The suit contends that police officers from the South Hills Area Council of Government’s Critical Incident Response Team shot Shepherd multiple times in the back while he was suffering from a mental health episode. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christy C. Wiegand, is 2:24-cv-00526, Shepherd v. Wright et al.
May 23, 2024, 9:25 AM