Who Got The Work

Suzanne B. Merrick of Thomas, Thomas & Hafer and Paul D. Krepps of Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin have entered appearances for Baldwin Borough in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed April 8 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Colianni & Leonard and Todd J. Hollis Law on behalf of the Estate of Christopher Shepherd. The suit contends that police officers from the South Hills Area Council of Government’s Critical Incident Response Team shot Shepherd multiple times in the back while he was suffering from a mental health episode. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christy C. Wiegand, is 2:24-cv-00526, Shepherd v. Wright et al.

Government

May 23, 2024, 9:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Susan Shepherd

Susan Shepherd, as administratrix of the Estate of Christopher Shepherd

Plaintiffs

Colianni & Leonard LLC

Todd J. Hollis Law Inc

defendants

Baldwin Borough

Bethel Park Borough

Brentwood Borough

Doe Police Officers 1-20

Giles Wright

South Hills Area Council of Governments

defendant counsels

Thomas Thomas & Hafer

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

Margolis Edelstein

Meyer, Darragh, Buckler, Bebenek & Eck, P.l.l.c.

Meyer Darragh Buckler Bebenek And Eck, PLLC

Dodaro, Matta & Cambest, P.C.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation