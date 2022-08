Removed To Federal Court

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann removed a foreclosure lawsuit against itself, Wells Fargo and Specialized Loan Servicing to Texas Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by the Shepherd Law Firm on behalf of Barbara Shepherd and Wendell P. Shepherd Sr. The case is 4:22-cv-02712, Shepherd et al v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC et al.