Who Got The Work

W. Glenn Merten of Carlton Fields has entered an appearance for CUNA Mutual Insurance in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed March 1 in Virginia Eastern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David J. Novak, is 3:23-cv-00152, Shephard v. Cuna Mutual Insurance, et al.

Insurance

April 15, 2023, 10:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles O. Shephard

defendants

Cuna Mutual Insurance

VyStar Credit Union

defendant counsels

Carlton Fields

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract