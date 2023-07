New Suit - Employment

Emergency management firm AC Disaster Consulting was hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a class of Disaster Recovery Specialists. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00760, Shepard v. AC Disaster Consulting LLC.

July 21, 2023, 5:12 PM

LaRhonda Shepard

Morgan & Morgan

AC Disaster Consulting LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations