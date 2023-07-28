Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Amazon.com to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by JS Law Firm on behalf of Shenzhen Xingchen Xuanyuan Industrial Co. Ltd., accuses Amazon of seizing the plaintiff's net sales proceeds in violation of the Amazon Services Business Solutions Agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-06549, Shenzhen Xingchen Xuanyuan Industrial Co. Ltd. v. Amazon.com Services Llc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 28, 2023, 5:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Shenzhen Xingchen Xuanyuan Industrial Co. Ltd.

defendants

Amazon.com Services Llc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract