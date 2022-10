New Suit - Patent

Crowell & Moring filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Shenzhen Smoore Technology. The suit, which targets the Calico Group, asserts five patents related to e-cigarette technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07633, Shenzhen Smoore Technology Co., Ltd. v. The Calico Group Inc.

Technology

October 19, 2022, 7:39 PM