New Suit - Patent

Crowell & Moring filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Shenzhen Smoore Technology. The suit, which names Advanced Vapor Devices and Next Level Ventures, asserts five patents related to e-cigarette technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07646, Shenzhen Smoore Technology Co., Ltd. v. Next Level Ventures, LLC et al.

Technology

October 19, 2022, 8:34 PM