Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against ChannelAdvisor to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Devlin Law Firm and the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, concerns software that the defendant sells which purports to increase small businesses' marketing presence on online retail platforms such as Amazon and eBay. The suit contends that the software actually decreases users' marketing presence. The case is 5:22-cv-00483, Shenzhen Ruobilin Network Technology Co., Ltd. v. ChannelAdvisor Corp. et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 30, 2022, 3:51 PM