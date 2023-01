Who Got The Work

Kevin Joseph O'Connor of Peckar & Abramson has entered an appearance for Michael Castillo in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 19 in New York Eastern District Court by Glacier Law on behalf of Shenzhen Miracle Laptop Bags Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:22-cv-07734, Shenzhen Miracle Laptop Bags Co., Ltd v. Castillo.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 06, 2023, 12:18 PM