New Suit - Patent

Perkins Coie filed a patent lawsuit against Pilot Inc. on Friday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of portable jump start device manufacturer Shenzhen Carku Technology Co. Ltd., seeks a declaration that Carku-manufactured jump starters sold on Amazon do not infringe on Pilot's single asserted patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08471, Shenzhen Carku Technology Co., Ltd. v. Pilot, Inc.

Technology

November 19, 2022, 8:59 AM