New Suit - Patent

A trio of law firms filed a lawsuit Friday that seeks declaratory judgment for breast pump manufacturer Shenshen Root Technology Co. in a patent dispute. The suit, filed in Washington Western District Court by Stoel Rives, Merchant & Gould and China's SHM Law Firm, takes aim at Chiaro Technology Ltd., seller of the 'Elvie' wearable breast pump. Shenshen, which markets its bumps under the 'Momcozy' brand, seeks a ruling invalidating the defendant's '893 patent. The case is 2:23-cv-00631, Shenshen Root Technology Co., Ltd., v. Chiaro Technology, Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Shenshen Root Technology Co., Ltd.,

Plaintiffs

Stoel Rives

defendants

Chiaro Technology, Ltd

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims