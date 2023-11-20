Who Got The Work

Michael R. Friscia and Irene M. Hurtado of McCarter & English have stepped in as defense counsel to Jonathan I. Shenkman and Shenkman Wealth Management Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 17 in New York Southern District Court by Olshan Frome Wolosky on behalf of Shenkman Capital Management Inc., contends that the defendant offers competing financial advisor services under a confusingly similar name. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, is 1:23-cv-09111, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. v. Shenkman et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 20, 2023, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Shenkman Capital Management Inc.

Plaintiffs

Olshan Frome Wolosky

defendants

Jonathan I. Shenkman

Shenkman Wealth Management Inc.

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims