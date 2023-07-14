New Suit - Patent

Williams Mullen filed a patent lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Aorta Medical, William Bailey and other plaintiffs. The complaint, targeting American International Healthcare Group and Michael Greenway, seeks a declaration of non-infringement in relation to the design of a protective face mask. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00455, Shenandoah Manufacturing Partners, LLC et al v. American International Healthcare Group et al.

Health Care

July 14, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Aorta Medical, Inc.

Brian Fortier

Shenandoah Manufacturing Partners, LLC

William Bailey

Wtb Consulting, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Williams Mullen

defendants

American International Healthcare Group

Michael Greenway

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims