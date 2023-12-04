Who Got The Work

Christopher D. Belelieu, Bethany J. Saul and Nathan Charles Strauss from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in to represent SolarEdge Technologies, a global solar energy company based in Israel, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Nov. 3 in New York Southern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose financial issues in the European marketplace, including above-average inventory holdings by distributors and substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-09748, Shen v. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

December 04, 2023, 11:49 AM

