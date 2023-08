Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowman and Brooke on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Jaguar Land Rover to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the purchaser of a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The case is 3:23-cv-03935, Shemano v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

Automotive

August 07, 2023, 4:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Julie Shemano

defendants

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract