Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Monday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the University Hospital McDuffie County d/b/a Piedmont McDuffie Hospital and Dr. Ayodele Abel Ayedun to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of John Batson on behalf of Ruby Fawn Shelton, accuses the defendants of negligence in failing to diagnosis Shelton with Herpes Simplex Encephalitis and inappropriately discharging her. The case is 1:22-cv-00136, Shelton v. University Hospital McDuffie County et al.

Health Care

October 26, 2022, 5:13 AM