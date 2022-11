Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Starcon International Inc. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged age- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti on behalf of Perry Shelton. The case is 1:22-cv-06589, Shelton v. Starcon International, Inc., an Illinois corporation.

Construction & Engineering

November 23, 2022, 5:57 PM