Who Got The Work

Jamie P. Clare and Arnold P. Picinich of Cole Schotz have entered appearances for Priority Concepts Inc. in a pending class action over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act. The suit, filed April 5 in New York Eastern District Court by Perrong Law, accuses the defendant of making telemarketing calls to individuals on the National Do-Not Call Registry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:24-cv-02581, Shelton v. Priority Concepts Inc.

Business Services

May 20, 2024, 8:54 AM

Plaintiffs

James E. Shelton

Plaintiffs

Perrong Law LLC

defendants

Priority Concepts Inc.

defendant counsels

Cole Schotz

nature of claim: 485/over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act