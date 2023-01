New Suit - Employment

Nucor, a producer of steel and related products, was sued Tuesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Larry J. Steele on behalf of Joshua Shelton. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00009, Shelton v. Nucor Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 11, 2023, 3:58 PM