Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer against Comerica d/b/a Direct Express and Conduent Business Services to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Joan Shelton. The case is 3:23-cv-02815, Shelton v. Comerica Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2023, 8:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Joan Shelton

defendants

Comerica Bank

Conduent Business Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations