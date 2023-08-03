New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors Group were slapped with a product liability class action on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court in connection with Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles manufactured between 2013 and 2017. The lawsuit, filed by the Douglas Law Firm, accuses the defendants of knowingly equipping the vehicles with alleged defective fused plastic outlet pipes that malfunction and cause coolant to spill onto the vehicles engines with no warning, resulting in catastrophic engine damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00908, Shelor v. Tata Motors Group et al.

Automotive

August 03, 2023, 6:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Warren Shelor

Plaintiffs

Douglas Law Firm

defendants

Jaguar Land Rover Limited

Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC

Tata Motors Group

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product