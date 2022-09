Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hostess Brands and the Voortman Cookie Company to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices under a distribution agreement, was filed by attorney Robert C. Davis on behalf of John Shellnut. The case is 5:22-cv-00422, Shellnut v. Voortman Cookie Co. USA LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 22, 2022, 5:50 PM