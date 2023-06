Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against PK Management LLC to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of a former subsidiary administrator, accuses coworkers of boasting about white power and threatening to hang the plaintiff from a tree for reporting property issues to residents. The case is 4:23-cv-00446, Shellman v. PK Management LLC.

Business Services

June 23, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Samara Shellman

defendants

PK Management

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches