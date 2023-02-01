New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta Crop Protection, BASF and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by RileyCate LLC and Fegan Scott LLC, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00202, Sheller Farms, LLC v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 01, 2023, 7:23 PM