Energy giant Shell has announced a successor following the stepping down of its longtime legal director. Philippa Bounds has been appointed the FTSE 100 company's new legal director, and will take over the role in July 1 2023, once current legal director Donny Ching steps down after 33 years at the company.

Energy

March 23, 2023, 9:37 AM

