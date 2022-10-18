New Suit - Labor & Employment

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court alleging that an employee of fishing company Shelford's Boat Ltd. misrepresented his health status on a job application. The suit seeks a declaration that Shelford's Boat has no obligation to pay wages or other expenses to defendant Jeremy Batten, a deckhand who allegedly had to be taken ashore for medical treatment after just two days at sea. Batten is represented by Trueb & Beard. The case is 2:22-cv-01476, Shelford's Boat Ltd v. Batten.

October 18, 2022, 7:09 PM