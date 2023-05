Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at KMA Zuckert LLC on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against United Airlines to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Podhurst Orseck on behalf of Gail Sheldon and Harvey M. Sheldon, who contend that Harvey sustained injuries after a plane had landed 'extremely hard and [at a] fast speed.' The case is 9:23-cv-80762, Sheldon et al v. United Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 10, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Gail Sheldon

Harvey M Sheldon

defendants

United Airlines, Inc

defendant counsels

Kma Zuckert LLC

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel