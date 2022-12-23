Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Hogansville, Georgia and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by R. Keith Prater PC on behalf of Jeffry K. Shelby, accuses the city of wrongfully arresting the plaintiff for trespassing while he was on his property. According to the suit, the city has a 15 foot sewer easement that stretches across the plaintiff's land. The case is 3:22-cv-00196, Shelby v. Lynn et al.

