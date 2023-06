Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stradley, Ronon, Stevens & Young on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover over $3 million for a breached bond agreement, was filed by Silverang, Rosenzweig & Haltzman on behalf of Shelbourne Cary LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-02530, Shelbourne Cary, LLC v. Travelers Casualty And Surety Company of America.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Shelbourne Cary, LLC

defendants

Travelers Casualty And Surety Company Of America

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract