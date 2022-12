Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Charles Schwab Bank to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Hershey Law on behalf of a former senior manager, alleges that the plaintiff was subjected to discrimination based on age, race and national origin. The case is 2:22-cv-09162, Shek v. Charles Schwab Bank, Ssb.

Banking & Financial Services

December 17, 2022, 3:47 PM