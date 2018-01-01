New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Supervalu, a wholesale food distributor acquired in 2018 by United Natural Foods, was hit with a consumer class action Saturday in New York Southern District Court over its Equaline-brand lidocaine patches. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, centers on the defendant's claims that the patches provide maximum strength pain relief. According to the suit, the defendant misleads customers regarding the length of time the patches last and the strength of lidocaine within the product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-10262, Sheiner v. Supervalu Inc.