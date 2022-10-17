Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell partner Hillary L. Klein has entered an appearance for Landry's Inc. and Nashville Palm Restaurant LLC in a pending lawsuit over employment discrimination. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Law Office of Douglas B. Janney III on behalf of a former restaurant manager, who contends that she was subjected to age discrimination and wrongfully terminated after taking leave for a heart condition during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:22-cv-00685, Sheil v. Nashville Palm Restaurant, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 17, 2022, 6:22 AM