New Suit - Employment

Shell, the global oil and gas giant, and other defendants were sued Thursday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former Singapore-based manufacturing strategy advisor who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about being subjected to race-based discrimination. According to the suit, the plaintiff, who is of Indian descent, was often excluded from key project site meetings and claims that he was told by a colleague that 'Singaporean Chinese people aren't familiar with seeing dark-skinned Indian people in senior positions within the country.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02576, Sheikh v. Shell USA, Inc. et al.

Energy

July 14, 2023, 5:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Farooq Sheikh

defendants

Shell Oil Products Company LLC

Shell Energy North America (US), L.P.

Shell International Exploration and Production, Inc

Shell USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination