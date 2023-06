New Suit

Lexington Insurance Co., an AIG subsidiary, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit in Colorado District Court on Thursday. The complaint, for property damage claims caused by the release of carcinogenic diesel soot during home construction, was brought by Hossley & Embry on behalf of Dean Sheikh and Rene Sheikh. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01594, Sheikh v. Lexington Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 1:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Dean Sheikh

Rene Sheikh

Embry Law, PC

defendants

Lexington Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute