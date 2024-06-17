Who Got The Work

Kenneth D. Friedman of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has entered an appearance for CHW Group Inc. in a pending class action over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case, filed May 2 in New Jersey District Court by Dapeer Law and Hiraldo PA, contends that the defendant placed prerecorded voice messages to the class without obtaining prior consent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:24-cv-05811, Shegian v. CHW Group Inc.

New Jersey

June 17, 2024, 10:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Derouhe Shegian

Plaintiffs

Dapeer Law, P.A.

defendants

CHW Group Inc.

defendant counsels

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

nature of claim: 485/over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act